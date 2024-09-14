Islanders Hope Russian Connection Pays Off
The New York Islanders have a vacant slot in their top-six. Part of their summer priorities was addressing their lack of forward depth. The big signing of the offseason was winger Anthony Duclair, who provides a dependable 20-goal scorer. They also lured 25 year-old forward Maxim Tsyplakov from the KHL after his best professional season in Russia.
With Tsyplakov, the Islanders believe they have the solution for their second-line. If their rookie forward can replicate the season he had last year with Spartak Moskva, things will be looking up on Long Island.
One of the biggest reasons the Islanders were able to secure such a talented goal scorer was because of the Russian players already on their roster. The goaltending duo of Ilya Sorokin and Semyon Varlamov, as well as defenseman Alexander Romanov were crucial in Tsyplakov deciding to join the team. He recently spoke with NHL.com about how influential they were.
"I talked with Sorokin and Romanov (before signing)," he said. "I met Romanov in Moscow right after I signed my contract. It was a good talk with me and my wife. "All (the) guys, all (the) New York Islanders, helped me. Sorokin, Varlamov, and Romanov helped me."
An undrafted free agent, Tsyplakov just had his best professional season in Russia. Over 65 games in the KHL, he netted 31 goals, added 16 assists, and finished with 47 points. It was a huge jump in scoring, as his previous career-highs were 10 goals and 25 points.
But something was unlocked last season for the young forward, and the Islanders are hoping to capitalize on it. Standing at 6'3, he's finally grown into his size and learned how to use it to his advantage. He'll get the first chance to play alongside Brock Nelson or Bo Horvat in the top-six, giving him the opportunity to play with the best centers and line mates of his career.
In a crowded Calder Trophy race for the NHL's top rookie, Tysplakov is a dark horse candidate. Translating his 30-goal campaign over to North America will be difficult, but if all goes to plan he could be a 20-goal, 40-point player with the Islanders. Luckily for the first-year NHL player, he has friends and fellow countrymen around to help ease the transition. The Islanders are hoping that smooth transition helps the team make the postseason for the third straight season.
