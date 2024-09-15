Former Hurricanes Goalie Leaves NHL For Europe
Former Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta's NHL career appears to be coming to a close.
In a recent interview with Finnish media outlet Ilta-Sanomat, Raanta, 35, revealed that he plans to leave the NHL behind to continue his career in Europe. He's not exactly sure where he'll play this season, but he knows it won't be in North America.
“At the end of the season and in the summer, I thought about all sorts of things, but as the summer progressed and my body felt good, Europe started to attract me more,” Raanta said, per The Hockey News.
The Rauma, Finland native has played 11 NHL seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks, New York Rangers, Arizona Coyotes and most recently Carolina. Last season with the Hurricanes, Raanta started 20 of the 24 games he appeared in, posting an .872 save percentage, a 2.99 goals against average and a 12-7-2 record. He also spent some time with the Chicago Wolves, Carolina's AHL affiliate, after being placed on waivers in December.
Despite a rough showing last season, Raanta has received some offers from NHL clubs, with the Vancouver Canucks and Toronto Maple Leafs named specifically. However, the idea of being a reserve option at best isn't exactly appealing to him anymore.
“The role of second- or third-stringer and possibly playing in the AHL was on offer,” Raanta said. "Playing up to 60 games in the AHL at the age of 35, and just waiting for maybe someone to fail or get injured.”
According to the interview, Raanta's most likely destinations are now either Switzerland, Germany or Czechia, though no specific club has been named.
“I played 11 years in the NHL. Now is a good time to return to Europe with my family,” Raanta said. “Every other day, the wife sees on Instagram, when the wife of someone playing in Switzerland has updated pictures from there, and how great it looks there.”
Raanta also revealed that Lukko, his hometown team that he played for from 2009-11, showed interest as well, but Finland's tax laws make it an unlikely destination.
