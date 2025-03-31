Bruins Defender Nearing Return
The Boston Bruins are free falling as they limp into the final eight games of their season. The team quickly descended from Stanley Cup Playoffs hopeful to possibly claiming a top-5 pick at the upcoming NHL Draft.
Despite having little to play for, the Bruins are set to receive a huge boost to their lineup. Bruins beat reporter for the Boston Globe, Jim McBride, shared an encouraging update via his X account. With the team beginning practice, star defender Charlie McAvoy joined the group in a regular practice jersey. McBride was on hand to capture a brief clip.
McAvoy hasn't played since the 4 Nations Face-Off, when an upper-body injury led to an infection in his right shoulder and the discovery of further damage to the AC joint. The injury has kept him out of action for over a month, and the Bruins have fallen into despair without their top blue liner.
Despite having a rough offensive season, McAvoy was playing some of his best hockey just before his injury. In 50 NHL games, he recorded seven goals and 16 assists for 23 points. But at the Face-Off, McAvoy looking much closer to his dominant self. He was active in the rush, physical, and showed off his impressive skating.
But with this update, it seems McAvoy could return before the season ends. That would be huge for the Bruins, as they are scrambling for wins and any sense of consistency. McAvoy's presence would steady the team's blue line, return a veteran leader to the locker room, and add an offensive dynamo for their remaining schedule.
McAvoy is also hoping to keep his streak of 30-point campaigns alive. He's recorded at least 32 points or more in five straight seasons, and needs seven more before this year's end to make it six straight. The Bruins need him back in action as soon as possible for that to happen.
