Report: Flames Pursuing Bruins Defenseman
The Boston Bruins and the Calgary Flames are the latest teams entering this year's Trade Deadline rumors. Each team is on the playoff bubble but approaching the deadline with opposite techniques. The Flames are trying to snatch a Wild Card spot in the Western Conference, while the Bruins seem content to sell off non-core players and acquire draft picks or other assets in return.
That puts the Bruins and Flames directly in each other's path as the Flames look to upgrade their roster before this year's deadline. According to The Daily Faceoff's Anthony Di Marco, Calgary inquired about Boston defender, Brandon Carlo. As per his update on X, there hasn't been any concrete progress, but the Flames are very interested in bringing in the defenseman.
Carlo has become an enticing trade target this season. He carries a manageable salary cap hit of $4.1 million and is signed through the 2026-2027 campaign. The 6'5" stay-at-home defender is known as a bruising blue liner who can upgrade any team's penalty killing and even strength goal prevention.
For the Flames, this type of deal both makes sense and fits their pattern of trade acquisitions this season. With a variety of younger players working their way up the ranks and a boatload of cap space, they are only interested in a players under contractual control and no older than 30. Carlo fits both of those requirements, and would also be a significant upgrade to their blue line.
The question will be what sort of return makes sense for the Bruins, and would the Flames meet that price? The Bruins haven't thrown in the towel this year, and they've maintained their belief that they can make some noise if they get into the postseason. They could use that leverage to request a greater return, which could also drive the Flames away. If the two sides can come to an agreement, Carlo may be heading to Calgary.
