NHL Lessons Learned: Ovechkin Nearing History
The Washington Capitals are cruising comfortably into the postseason while their captain attempts to re-write the NHL history books. Meanwhile, the playoff picture is a dogfight in both conferences, but the Capitals, Dallas Stars, and Winnipeg Jets have already clinched their spots in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. While the rest of the season plays out, let's take a look at the latest lessons learned around the league.
1. Ovi Within 5
Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin recorded goal number 890 in the team's 8-5 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. The Caps are Stanley Cup contenders, but the focus is solely on Ovi's pursuit of Wayne Gretzky's record. He's now four goals away from tying and five away from setting a new NHL record for goals scored. The chase is really and truly closing in for The Great 8.
2. The NCAA Invasion
With just four teams remaining in the NCAA Frozen Four tournament, NHL teams are signing their draft picks to entry-level deals and pouncing on college free agents. The Philadelphia Flyers signed Michigan State forward Karsen Dorwart, and he's expected to play for the rest of the season with the NHL club. The Chicago Blackhawks signed two top prospects, Oliver Moore and Sam Rinzel, who each made their NHL debuts against the Utah Hockey Club. The St. Louis Blues signed top forward Jimmy Snuggerud after a productive NCAA career.
More exciting talent is on the way to the NHL. Boston College forwards Ryan Leonard and Gabe Perreault should ink their entry-level contracts with the Washington Capitals and New York Rangers after getting bounced in the NCAA tournament. With the University of Denver, Western Michigan, Penn State, and Boston University still playing for the national title, there's a large group of players who could still make the NHL leap once the Frozen Four is completed.
3. The Blues Can't Be Contained
The St. Louis Blues have won nine straight games and are now tied in points with the Minnesota Wild as the two Western Conference Wild Card teams. They have a six point lead over the Vancouver Canucks and a seven point lead over the Calgary Flames in the Wild Card race. There's nothing scarier than a red-hot team approaching the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and the Blues are that team right now.
