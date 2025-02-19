Bruins Reveal Charlie McAvoy Injury Details
Team USA has already ruled out star defenseman Charlie McAvoy for the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game, but the Boston Bruins have added some detail to the situation. According to the Bruins, McAvoy first suffered his injury during Team USA’s first game in the 4 Nations Face-Off against Team Finland and was treated by the United States’ medical staff.
As the tournament transitioned to Boston, McAvoy began to experience more pain in his shoulder, which the Bruins medical staff evaluated. The Bruins state that McAvoy underwent x-rays, MRIs, and blood work and was diagnosed with an infection in his right shoulder. The Bruins also discovered a significant injury to his AC joint.
McAvoy had an irrigation and debridement procedure done at Massachusetts General Hospital, where he remains to be treated with IV antibiotics. The Bruins say his condition is improving but will likely be out of their lineup for quite some time.
After sustaining his injury against Finland, McAvoy went on to play in Team USA’s second game against Team Canada. McAvoy recorded 19:27 of ice time against the Canadians and was credited with five hits.
These weren’t small body checks, either. McAvoy threw multiple huge hits to multiple Canadian star players.
Without McAvoy for the championship game, Team USA added Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes, but he has not made his way to Boston. Hughes cannot play with the United States unless another injury or illness pops up.
Hughes doesn’t want to make the cross-country flight if he won’t be playing in the championship game.
McAvoy has appeared in 50 games with the Bruins this season with seven goals and 16 assists for 23 total points. The Bruins aren’t having the best of seasons, but losing McAvoy would be a huge blow to their chances at making the playoffs.
With a 27-24-6 record, the Bruins are currently out of an Eastern Conference wild card spot.
