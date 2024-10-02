Senators Lose Three Stars in Preseason Game
The Ottawa Senators defeated the Montreal Canadiens in their most recent preseason contest, but they are hoping for a different kind of positive news. The Senators lost three key stars to injuries.
Forwards Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stutzle were taken out of the lineup due to upper-body injuries, while defenseman Thomas Chabot left the game for precautionary reasons.
Stutzle took an egregious high hit from Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj, which left Stutzle on the ice grabbing at his face. Tkachuk immediately went after Xhekaj in retaliation. Captain Tkachuk emerged from his tussle with blood coming from his head.
Xhejak was given an interference penalty for his hit on Stutzle, a roughing penalty for his brawl with Tkachuk, and a game misconduct for the whole incident. Xhejak was credited for 17 penalty minutes and may be receiving another call from the NHL’s department of player safety.
Xhejak isn’t far removed from receiving a fine for his retaliation against Toronto Maple Leafs forward Cedric Pare.
While Stutzle and Tkachuk were pulled from the game for more obvious situations, it was initially unclear if Chabot suffered an injury or if he was taken out to mitigate the possibility of one.
The NHL has had a horrendous preseason in terms of stars staying healthy, and the Senators can’t afford to lose three in a single game.
According to Senators head coach Travis Green, all three of Stutzle, Tkachuk, and Chabot will be re-evaluated. The Stutzle and Tkachuk injuries were a bit more obvious, but it appears Chabot is also dealing with something.
Tkachuk and Stutzle both skated for 10 shifts for a little over eight minutes worth of ice time. Chabot played double that with 20 shifts and 16 minutes.
Chabot recorded an assist on a goal from Adam Gaudette.
The Senators are looking for a big season in 2024-25, but they won’t be able to make moves if their stars are hurt.
