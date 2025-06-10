Bruins Legend Pulling for Former Teammate Brad Marchand
Despite Brad Marchand dominating in these playoffs, it's still a bit surreal to see him wearing a Florida Panthers jersey rather than the Boston Bruins threads that he donned for 16 years.
However, Marchand joining a bitter foe hasn't stopped his closest Bruins teammate from cheering him on, not even remotely.
Longtime Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron, who was Marchand's teammate from 2009 until his retirement in 2023, is enjoying seeing his close friend tear it up in these playoffs. The two won the Stanley Cup together with the Bruins in 2011, and Bergeron now hopes Marchand can hoist the trophy for a second time this year.
“It’s kind of weird seeing him in Florida red, not Bruins black-and-gold,” Bergeron told NHL.com. “Otherwise, he’s the same competitive difference-maker I played with for so many years. It’s amazing, and I’m loving it."
“Am I surprised at how productive he is, how influential he’s been in these playoffs? Not in the least. Not for a minute. This guy is one of the hardest-working guys you’ll ever find. He’s so competitive. When people start doubting him, he thrives on that. You’re seeing that out of him right now. Tell him he can’t do something or that he’s slowing down, and it just motivates him.”
After playing just 10 regular season games with Florida, Marchand has been a monster in these playoffs. In 20 games, the 37-year-old has 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) - tied for the third most on the team - and has placed himself squarely in the Conn Smythe Trophy conversation. He also has four goals in the Stanley Cup Final, and became the oldest player to ever score in the first three games of the final with a goal in Game 3 on Monday.
With the Panthers now just two wins away from their second straight championship, Bergeron believes these are the moments Marchand was born for.
“He’s the perfect fit with Florida,” Bergeron said. “And he doesn’t take no for an answer. It’s a beautiful thing."
“It’s funny -- people will come up to me and ask if I’m cheering for the Oilers or Panthers. My answer is always the same -- I tell them I’m cheering for ‘Marshy.’ And I am. I’m his biggest booster right now. I’m cheering for him. I’m trying to send him positive vibes.”
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!