Panthers Depth Making Difference in Stanley Cup Final
The Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers are just two games into the Stanley Cup Final, but it’s already some of the most entertaining hockey we’ve seen in a long time. With the series tied at one game apiece, and both of the first games needing overtime, the Panthers might find themselves with an edge as the series shifts to Florida.
According to TSN analyst Craig Button, the Panthers’ third line has been a crucial piece to their success in more ways than one. The trio of Brad Marchand, Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen can play offense, defense and aren’t afraid to get chippy when necessary.
“The third line, I think they’ve been fabulous,” Button said. “Killing penalties, scoring timely goals, being in the face of the Edmonton Oilers… The Oilers really haven’t had an opportunity to answer that line.”
The Panthers dropped Game 1 in overtime, but Marchand picked up a first period power play goal. He would be the hero in Game 2 with the game-winning goal in double overtime.
Button went on to say that star Panthers players like Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart haven’t done much in this series. Both have been held from the scoresheet in Games 1 and 2, but the third line is keeping the Florida alive.
“Without the contributions of the third line, this Panthers team would be behind 2-0,” Button said. “They’ve played heavy, they’ve played hard.”
Moneypuck.com currently gives the Panthers an edge to win the Stanley Cup with a 57.5% chance, but that is sure to take a huge jump if the likes of Barkov and Reinhart find their game. In the meantime, Marchand and company are doing just fine leading the way.
Marchand has 17 points (7G-10A) in 19 playoff games to this point and might be a long shot for the Conn Smythe Trophy, but shouldn’t be counted out as an option if he continues to lead the Panthers in such a crucial way.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!