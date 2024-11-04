Bruins Sign Stanley Cup Champion to Contract
The Boston Bruins haven’t been too impressed with their start to the 2024-25 season and a call for reinforcements has been made. After a 6-6-1 start, the Bruins have signed former Stanley Cup champion Tyler Johnson to a one-year contract.
Johnson joined the Bruins organization ahead of training camp on a professional tryout offer and was never released as the regular season kicked off. The one-year deal carries a salary of $775,000.
The 34-year-old veteran played four preseason games with the Bruins, scoring a goal and an assist.
Before joining the Bruins organization, Johnson spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks. Injuries and lack of production following Johnson in Chicago forcing him to just 149 games in three years.
As a member of the Blackhawks, Johnson scored 32 goals and 38 assist for 70 total points.
Johnson’s best years came as a key member of the Tampa Bay Lightning for nine years, including their back-to-back Stanley Cup runs in 2020 and 2021.
In 589 games with the Lightning, Johnson scored 161 goals and 200 assists for 361 total points. In 116 career playoff games, he has scored 65 total points (32G-33A). Despite the Cups in 2020 and 2021, Johnson’s best playoff performance came when the Lightning lost in the Cup Final in 2015.
In 26 playoff games, Johnson led the postseason with 13 goals and 23 total points.
Johnson went undrafted, kicking off his NHL career with the Lighting during the 2012-13 season. His official rookie season in 2013-14 saw him finish third in Calder Trophy voting as the NHL's Rookie of the Year. He scored 50 points (24G-26A) that year and was named to the All-Rookie team.
Even at 34, there is still an expectation that Johnson can perform at a high level and produce at a solid rate for a depth forward. The Bruins could use a jump to their depth and Johnson should provide that.
