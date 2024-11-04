Capitals Captain Named First Star of Week
The Washington Capitals saw their captain get off to an uncharacteristically slow start in 2023-24, but Alex Ovechkin is proving age is just a number this time. The 39-year-old, the NHL named the Capitals’ captain their first star of the week.
Backed by five goals and four assists for nine points, Ovechkin helped lead the Capitals to three wins in four games this past week. Including a two-goal performance against the New York Rangers, Ovechkin is in the midst of a four-game goal streak.
Is it obvious Ovechkin is hunting down one of the sport’s biggest records? With each goal Ovechkin scores, he gets closer to breaking Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals record of 894. Ovechkin entered the 2024-25 season needing 42 to pass Gretzky; he’s currently on pace for 52 this year.
If Ovechkin can stay healthy and keep up the good work, he should be able to reach the record before another offseason rolls around.
While Ovechkin chasing the goals record is a main story to watch in Washington, they are also focused on winning and sneaking their way into the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second straight year. After a surprise appearance last year, they want to end the regular season as a formidable opponent.
Ovechkin playing at the top of his game, scoring big time goals, and recording a healthy number of assists should keep the Capitals in the win column. In their last our games played, Ovechkin had three multi-point performances. That includes back-to-back three-point games.
The Capitals outscored their opponents 20-12 over the last week as they climbed to third in the Metropolitan Division.
The NHL also recognized Martin Necas of the Carolina Hurricanes and Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins as their second and third stars of the week. Clearly, it was a big week for the Metro.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!