Avalanche Forward Takes Step Toward Return
The Colorado Avalanche have been ravaged by injuries early in the early stages of the 2024-25 season, but they’ve also been missing a key forward due to the NHL Player Assistance Program. Valeri Nichushkin hasn’t been in the Avalanche lineup on a consistent basis thanks to multiple stints in the program, but he’s taking big steps toward a return.
While still dealing with numerous injuries, the Avalanche announced that Nichushkin has been cleared to return to team skates and practices. He is still prohibited from joining the lineup for games, but this is another stride in the right direction.
Nichushkin has been in Denver for a couple of weeks skating on his own, but was not yet cleared to join his teammates. He remains in stage three of the Player Assistance Program.
The last time Nichushkin played a game with the Avalanche was Game 3 of the second-round playoff series against the Dallas Stars. Prior to the postseason, he only appeared in 54 games of the regular season, scoring 28 goals and 25 assists for 53 total points.
The Avalanche are looking forward to welcoming back Nichushkin and there is reason to believe he will immediately make his way into the lineup once he is cleared for game action. Injuries to multiple key forwards play a role in Nichushkin’s likely inclusion to the lineup.
Nichushkin landed in stage three of the assistance program after failing a drug test in May. The failed test came with a six-month suspension without pay.
When Nichushkin does return to the Avalanche lineup, he will be kicking off the second year of an eight-year contract that earns him $6.125 million per season. It will also be his sixth season with the Avalanche.
In 512 career games played between the Avalanche and Stars, Nichushkin has scored 116 goals and 158 assists for 274 career points.
