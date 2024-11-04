Oilers’ Connor McDavid Recovering Ahead of Schedule
The Edmonton Oilers haven’t been overly proud of the start to their 2024-25 season. With a 6-5-1 record, the Oilers stumbled out of the gate, but then faced injury problems. Superstar forward Connor McDavid suffered a lower-body injury, but the worst seemed to be avoided.
After some evaluations, the Oilers revealed that McDavid was only expected to be out for two to three weeks. After just a couple of days, McDavid appears to be closing in on a return well ahead of schedule.
McDavid took part in the Oilers’ morning skate ahead of their contest against the New Jersey Devils. Following the workout, McDavid alluded to a return much sooner than expected.
The Oilers captain didn’t rule out the idea of returning when the team travels to take on the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday November 9. If McDavid does return that night, he will have missed just over a week of the season, rather than the two or three that was initially expected.
Without McDavid in the lineup, the Oilers were going to need to find new ways to win and keep afloat in the playoff race, and they did just that. So far, the Oilers have been without McDavid for two games, and they’ve won them both.
A big 5-1 win over the Nashville Predators and a 4-2 victory in the Battle of Alberta over the Calgary Flames.
Leon Draisaitl answered the call through those two games with a pair of three-point performances. He scored twice and added an assist against the Predators, while finding the net one more time and putting up two helpers against the Flames.
McDavid labeled the Canucks as a possible return game, leaving the Oilers with at least two more contests before he’s back, and neither will be walks in the park. The Devils hold a 7-5-2 record, just a point back of the lead in the Metropolitan Division. The Vegas Golden Knights sit atop the Pacific with an 8-3-1 record.
