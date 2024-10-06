Bruins Still Opening Season With Joonas Korpisalo
At long last, the Boston Bruins finally signed star goalie Jeremy Swayman to a new contract, keeping him in town for the next eight years. After an entire offseason of negotiations and rising tensions, the Bruins and Swayman agreed on a long-term deal that will earn the netminder $8.25 million annually.
Despite being penned to his new contract, the Bruins are holding strong with their goalie decision for opening night of the 2024-25 season. In a press conference about a week before Swayman signed on the dotted line, head coach Jim Montgomery indicated that Joonas Korpisalo would be the Bruins starting goalie for their first game of the season.
General manager Don Sweeney stated that Korpisalo will still be the Bruins’ opening night starter when they travel to take on the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.
The Bruins have wrapped up their preseason slate and only have a couple of days before the season officially starts. The coaching staff and front office believe that isn’t enough time for Swayman to get into a rhythm before throwing him into regular season games.
It likely won’t be long before Swayman makes his season debut with the Bruins, but they want him to be up to speed so he can be at his best.
The Bruins acquired Korpisalo in exchange for Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark over the offseason, showing their commitment to Swayman. Korpisalo struggled with the Ottawa Senators in 2023-24, but he should be a capable name between the pipes in his role.
In 55 games last year, Korpisalo picked up a 21-26-4 record and a .890 save percentage and 3.27 goals against average. Over his 276-game NHL career, his record is a respectable 117-107-29.
When Swayman is ready to go, the Bruins should once again have a fierce goalie duo. It might not be as strong as the Ullmark/Swayman battery, but Swayman leading the way in possibly 60 games this season should prove beneficial for the Bruins.
