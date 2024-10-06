Penguins HC Mike Sullivan Named Next to be Fired
Mike Sullivan has been the head coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins since December 2015. For nearly a decade, Sullivan has been one of the top coaches in the NHL with back-to-back Stanley Cups in his first few years with the Penguins, but recent seasons have left a lot to be desired.
The Penguins have missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of the last two seasons and haven’t won a postseason round since 2018. Many have pointed blame at Sullivan, but even through the futility, he’s never found himself on a hot seat.
Heading into 2024-25, the temperature might finally be turning up on Sullivan. The Athletic voted and decided Sullivan is most likely to be the first coach fired this season. With 21.4% of the vote, Sullivan is tied with Detroit Red Wings bench boss Derek Lalonde as the most likely coach to be sent to the unemployment line.
The Penguins have had unrelenting faith in Sullivan since signing him to a three-year contract extension in 2022. The deal was signed two years ahead of time and is just starting this season. Considering the deal hadn’t started yet, Sullivan’s job in Pittsburgh felt ironclad.
Penguins ownership, Fenway Sports Group, have a tight relationship with Sullivan and were a force behind getting Sullivan signed to the extension. Even though the Penguins fired Ron Hextall and brought in Kyle Dubas, Sullivan has always had the support of the front office.
Two straight seasons without a playoff appearance and Sidney Crosby still producing at an elite level, something has to give in Pittsburgh.
Sullivan’s contract has started, and it’ll be up to him to guide the Penguins in the right direction. Dubas wants to build a winning team in Pittsburgh and he believes Sullivan is the right guy for the job. If he can’t provide results quickly, however, opinions could change.
The fan base is hungry and antsy for a winning team. They want one last run with the core. Sullivan needs to show he’s the right guy to lead the way.
