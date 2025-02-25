Bruins Must Trade Brad Marchand
Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand has consistently stated his desire to stay with the organization. The 36-year-old forward is a lifelong Bruin, rising up the ranks from mid-round draft pick to top forward in the organization.
Marchand's loyalty to the Bruins is admirable. In a recent article from Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic, Marchand doubled down on his desire to stay, going so far as to say the idea of playing for another contender doesn't interest him. Despite this, it's time for the Bruins to move on from their captain.
The Bruins invested millions into their roster this past summer with the goal of giving their stars another run at the Stanley Cup. Through 58 games, they've failed to distinguish themselves in a jam-packed Eastern Conference. Rather, they look like a middle-of-the-road squad destined for a first-round exit, if they make the postseason at all.
Marchand might claim to have no interest in joining another team, but the Bruins should have interest in getting assets back for their captain while they still can. Sure, they have a shot at claiming a final Wild Card spot if they find a new level of play over the final 24 games. It's hard to envision that happening based on the initial 58.
Then there's the added wrinkle of Marchand's contract situation. He's in the final year of his current deal and there's been little progress over the past few months.
The Bruins are in a difficult position. Extending Marchand might cost them more than they'd like and keep them tethered to an aging winger with declining production. Keeping him for a possible playoff run is their best option if they feel they are legitimate contenders.
Sadly, this team is not, despite their best efforts. It's time to call it and find the best return for Marchand. It's the best and only way forward for the Boson Bruins.
