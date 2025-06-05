Boston Shows Love for Former Bruins Captain Brad Marchand
The Boston Bruins might be coming off of one of their worst seasons in recent memory, but their fans still have a rooting interest in the Stanley Cup Final. Brad Marchand started the 2024-25 season as the Bruins captain but was moved at the trade deadline to the Florida Panthers.
Marchand and the Panthers are taking on the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final, and the Bruins faithful have made it clear which side they are taking.
In the Boston Public Garden, a statue of Edward Everett Hale was given a hockey stick and draped in a Marchand Bruins jersey.
Marchand spent the first 16 years of his NHL career with the Bruins and was named captain ahead of the 2023-24 season. Likely a future Hall of Famer, Marchand played 1,090 games in a Bruins uniform, becoming synonymous with the logo.
A fan favorite in Boston, Marchand was a key to many high-quality Bruins team, including their run as Stanley Cup champions in 2011. That Cup run was Marchand’s first taste of the postseason at 22 years old, and he scored 19 points in (11G-8A) in 25 games.
Marchand entered the 2024-25 season in the final year of his contract and with contract negotiations not going well, the Bruins decided the best move would be a trade. The Bruins sent their captain to the rival Panthers, but the Bruins fans never lost their love.
Bruins fans don’t often root for the Panthers, but with a long-time fan favorite on their roster, Boston might not be too upset if they repeat as Stanley Cup champions.
The Panthers are already playing from behind, however, as they lost Game 1 to the Oilers in overtime. Leon Draisaitl opened and closed the scoring in Game 1 to give the Oilers a 1-0 series lead in their Stanley Cup Final rematch.
