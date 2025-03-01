Senators Get Multiple Stars Back
The Ottawa Senators have been without three key stars in their lineup since returning from the 4 Nations Face-Off break. Ahead of their meeting with the San Jose Sharks, Senators head coach Travis Green confirmed that Brady Tkachuk, Shane Pinto and Josh Norris will all return to the lineup.
Senators captain Tkachuk was a key piece of Team USA’s roster during the 4 Nations Face-Off and could have easily been the tournament MVP if the United States secured gold. Tkachuk is returning to the Senators as one of the newest faces of the NHL along with his brother, Matthew.
Tkachuk threw his body around like a wrecking ball during the 4 Nations, likely forcing him out of the Senators lineup for a few games upon return to the season. In 56 games this season, Tkachuk has scored 21 goals and 23 assists or 44 total points.
Pinto has been out with an upper-body injury, missing the final two games before the 4 Nations break. In his 46 games played this season, he has put up 11 goals and 11 assists for 22 total points.
Norris has also been out of the lineup with an upper-body injury, missing the previous six games. In 50 games played this year, he has 19 goals and 12 assists for 31 total points.
All three of Tkachuk, Pinto, and Norris are within the Senators top-10 point scorers this season. Riding a five-game losing streak and getting three key forwards back to their lineup should be a huge boost as they look to regain momentum in the playoff race.
With the trade deadline looming, the Senators hold a 29-25-4 record for 62 standings points. As one of the more surprising teams in the NHL, the Sens are currently just four points back of a wild card spot.
