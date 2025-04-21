Senators' Brady Tkachuk Fires Back at Maple Leafs Fans
Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk had a message for the Toronto Maple Leafs' fans following the Sens' Game 1 loss. The Toronto crowd was raucous as the Leafs won the first outing of the Battle of Ontario by a final score of 6-2.
The Senators' captain heard jeers and chants of "Brady Sucks," from the Maple Leafs crowd all game long. Asked about the crowd's treatment toward him, Tkachuk gave a classic response.
"I guess I expected it," he said. "I couldn't care less. I don't really give a s--t."
Tkachuk aims to rebound in Game 2 after an ineffective start to the series. Six Senators' players recorded a point in the opening game loss. Tkachuk was not one of them. Despite taking 24 shifts for 16:58 minutes of ice time and registering five shots on goal, he was absent from the scoresheet.
The Sens entered the series with a chance of surprising the Atlantic Division-winning Maple Leafs. They were one of the hottest teams after the Trade Deadline, and that was largely due to the play and production of Tkachuk.
Their upset hopes still hinge on Tkachuk getting back to his game and producing. The agitating and physical style can turn the tide in this series, especially against the world-class talent and skill Toronto possesses. If he's finishing body checks but the points are coming with it, Ottawa's hopes in this series diminish rapidly.
The series continues in Toronto before shifting back to Ottawa for Games 3 and 4. Before they return to home ice, the Senators are hoping to tie the series.
To do so, Tkachuk must lead the way. The Senators need a huge performance from their captain. Otherwise, they risk returning to Ottawa down 2-0 in the series and facing a huge challenge against a hungry Toronto Maple Leafs team.
