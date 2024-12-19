Sabres Forward to Undergo Surgery, Out Long-Term
When it rains, it pours for the Buffalo Sabres. The team hasn't won a game in their last 11 games and after efforts from their owner to galvanize the club, they still can't buy a victory.
Things won't get easier moving forward for the Sabres with the announcement of their latest injury news. Veteran winger Jordan Greenway is set to undergo surgery is expected to be out long-term for the struggling Buffalo squad. Due to what the team is describing as a middle-body injury, Greenway will be out for a "significant amount of time" but is expected back this season. Head coach Lindy Ruff shared the update and spoke about what the team will miss without the 27-year-old forward.
“He is part of the heavy game,” Ruff said. “You go to the physicality, the defending part of the game, he is the one guy that has been rock solid for us in that category. You look at some of those games where it got heavy, he was the one guy that kind of stood out … he’s a big man, physically, 240 pounds or whatever he is, can physically dominate people.”
This is Greenway's third campaign and second full season with the Sabres after the team acquired him from the Minnesota Wild. Last season, he scored 10 goals and 18 assists for 28 points over 82 games. This year, he was off to a bit of a slower start offensively. He netted three goals and seven points through 20 contests.
Without Greenway, the team's bottom-six takes another hit. The organization was attempting to rebuild their forward depth and Greenway was a significant piece of that. The Sabres will now have to find a way to make up for his physicality and defensive prowess while also trying to snap their 11 game winless streak. It's tough times in Buffalo, with no end in sight.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!