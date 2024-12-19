Sabres Front Office Could End Nightmare Season
It feels like each passing day brings worse news for the Buffalo Sabres. Winless in their last 11 games, a visit from their owner failed to spark the lineup as they followed his visit with a 6-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens.
The Sabres are searching for answers anywhere possible, and NHL insider Pierre LeBrun suggested one possible way to improve. Speaking to Jay Onrait on TSN, he brought up the idea of adding some more experience to the team's front office. This is current general manager Kevyn Adams' first time in this role. He succeeded Jason Botterill, another first time GM. He succeeded Tim Murray in the role, who was also trying out the GM position for the first time in his executive career. For LeBrun, it's a trend that the Sabres ought to end while giving Adams some more support.
"Im not saying Kevyn Adams shouldn't be GM, but why haven't they brought in more experience to help him," LeBrun asked. "Why isn't there a president of hockey (operations) like Vancouver has Jim Rutherford advising Patrik Allvin, who is a first time GM. Doug Wilson is advising Kyle Dubas in Pittsburgh. There's lots of examples of where a mentor of sorts can help a GM."
It's an interesting point LeBrun brings up. The Allvin comparison is especially intriguing, because their organizations have gone in such different directions since both assumed the GM roles. The Vancouver Canucks won the Pacific Division last year largely following the Jim Rutherford model of being aggressive early in the trade market and bold in free agency. They traded for Elias Lindholm last season to bolster their top-six and signed winger Jake DeBrusk to a huge contract in free agency.
In Buffalo, Adams has had some successful moves, but the Sabres haven't moved any closer to the postseason, let alone a division title. But as LeBrun points out, Adams is doing everything he can to improve this team and end their playoff drought.
"What we know from talking to other teams is that Kevyn Adams, the GM, is listening on almost anyone," he said. "I don't think he's going to make a panic move, but if you go to him with an apples to apples, big piece for big piece, the Sabres are listening on that from there to March 7th."
It would be helpful to have more experienced voices advising the first time GM, but it appears Adams has to figure out how to repair this roster and reverse the team's fortune without any additional support. A challenging season is only setting up to be more challenging following the holiday break for the Buffalo Sabres.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!