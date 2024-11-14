Sabres Making Strong Trade Push
The 2024-25 NHL season is a big one for the Buffalo Sabres who need to find themselves in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, or there may be consequences. With a 7-8-1 start to the year, the Sabres need more from their players.
It’s still early so there is still plenty of time to collect some wins and fly up the standings, but the Sabres may be looking for outside help. The Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals kicked off trade talks with a Lars Eller deal, and now it seems multiple teams will follow that lead.
According to Pierre LeBrun on TSN, the Sabres are heavily working the phones in looking for a move. There might not be a general manager in the NHL working harder than Kevyn Adams at the moment.
“What I had heard from other sources around the league is that no one is trying harder to make a trade right now than Kevyn Adams and the Buffalo Sabres,” LeBrun said. “He’s making a lot of calls to see what’s out there to see if he can make an upgrade.”
LeBrun asked Adams straight up if he’s looking to make moves and he didn’t dodge the question. The Sabres are looking for upgrades and are looking to push for a playoff spot.
The Sabres have a well-rounded lineup making it tough to find where they may want to add or subtract from, but they need something to help find a successful rhythm.
There aren’t any slouches in the Atlantic Division and the Sabres currently sit seventh out of eight teams. Buffalo’s expectations are what make the Atlantic such a strong division, but they’ll need to pick up the pace to keep up with some of the league’s top teams.
A trade might be just what the team needs to shake things up and get the players to lock in on the season. A wakeup call move to get everyone’s attention before the season gets out of hand.
