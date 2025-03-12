Sabres Captain Confirms Commitment To Team
It's not easy being the Buffalo Sabres.
Buffalo has missed the playoffs for an NHL-record 13 consecutive seasons, and with the team sitting at the very bottom of the Eastern Conference, that will extend to 14 consecutive seasons very soon. That kind of losing takes a toll on players, and judging by the numerous former Sabres who have gone on to thrive elsewhere, the problem runs deeper than just them.
Fortunately for the Sabres, it seems their captain is still completely on board.
During a recent episode of the "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast, Paul Bissonnette reported that star defenseman Rasmus Dahlin met with the Sabres' brass and said he would request a trade if the team doesn't improve quickly.
"I don't dig for this information. It's given to me by the people who really matter and who move the needle as far as the insiders," Bissonnette said. "But apparently, Dahlin met with (GM) Kevyn Adams and said that, ‘If this doesn't turn around fast, I'm 'gonezos.’"
It didn't take long for Dahlin to respond to that report, adamantly rejecting it and re-affirming his commitment to Buffalo.
"I don’t know what he’s talking about," Dahlin said. "I have never said I want out of here. I'm not happy with where we're at, I don’t want to lose. We have to get better. I've never said I want out of here; I thought that was pretty clear...
"That bugs me, actually. I get pissed off by that. I haven't even mentioned the word ‘leave.’ That's just how it is."
Dahlin, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, is in his first season as the Sabres' captain, and has been one of the team's few bright spots. The Swedish blue-liner has 51 points (11 goals, 40 assists) in 55 games this season, tied for the second-most on the team.
Dahlin is also in the first season of an eight-year, $88 million extension ($11 million per year) he signed in 2023. It's not unheard of for players with several years left on their deals to ask for a trade, but it is very rare.
While Dahlin is clearly not happy with the losing, he wants to be part of the solution in Buffalo, not run away from the challenge.
