Newest Panthers Star Returns Home
The Florida Panthers made the splash of the trade deadline when the acquired the captain of the rival Boston Bruins, Brad Marchand. The Panthers got the trade in just before the deadline, but it was easily the most shocking move of the day.
Despite the Panthers adding a new pest to their lineup, they may not have Marchand for a while. Marchand suffered an upper-body injury that could keep up out of the lineup until just before the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Marchand skated for the first time since his injury, giving fans a taste of what he looks like in a Panthers’ uniform, but with some ironic flair. The Panthers are in Boston to take on the Bruins less than a week after the trade.
In a video posted to Twitter by the Atheltic’s Fluto Shinzawa, Marchand is on the ice at Boston’s TD Garden, but in a Panthers practice uniform.
Marchand called TD Garden his hockey home until the trade, spending 16 seasons with the Bruins. In 1,090 games played with the Bruins, Marchand scored 422 goals and 554 assists for 976 total points.
Before his trade, the Bruins listed Marchand as out on a week-to-week basis. As the Panthers get ready for their meeting with the Bruins, Marchand was taking line rushes with Carter Verhaeghe and captain Aleksander Barkov.
It’s also worth noting that Marchand was on the ice taking rushes while wearing a regular jersey and not a non-contract sweater.
Marchand told reporters that he hoped to hit the ice with his new team for the first time, but did not specify if he was cleared or even close to returning to game action. It is unclear at the moment if he is healthy and ready for his Panthers debut.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!