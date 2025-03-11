Senators Goalie Makes Team Playoff Sleeper
Linus Ullmark was fantastic in his most recent start for the Ottawa Senators. He stopped 48 shots in a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings. The win was significant for multiple reasons, but most importantly it showed the NHL how difficult the Sens are to beat when playing their best game.
The starting goalie for the Senators is red-hot. He’s earned the team at least a point in each of his past five starts, and claimed victories in four of those contests. This is the second time this season that Ullmark has recorded such a streak. The first time, he earned points in nine straight starts, and the way he’s playing currently suggests he might match or exceed that this time around.
One area that the Sens struggle is suppressing shots. It was on display in their win over the Red Wings, when they entered the third period outshot by double.
It’s becoming a pattern for this team as they navigate the end of the regular season. In their last 10 games, they’ve allowed at least 35 shots on goal or higher. That volume of shots can easily wear down a goalie, but Ullmark is standing tall. If anything, the more he sees the puck, the better he plays. While the team attempts to improve their defensive structure, they can rely on Ullmark to bail them out.
That spells trouble for the rest of the Eastern Conference. After Ullmark went through a rough patch in February, he’s returned to his Vezina Trophy-caliber level of play. It’s improved his record on the season to 16-11-3 with a 2.67 goals-against average and .913 save percentage.
The Senators occupy the first Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference and are holding tight. With 19 games to go, they are showing the rest of the conference that they are not to be overlooked.
