Capitals Announce Special Broadcast Plan for Alexander Ovechkin's Goal Chase
While most of the league is gearing up for the push for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Washington Capitals are comfortably atop the NHL with another chase in mind. Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin is within striking distance of the all-time goals record held by Wayne Gretzky at 894.
With 18 games remaining in the Capitals’ season, Ovechkin is nine goals away from surpassing Gretzky to secure the all-time record. Luckily for die-hard Capitals fans, the “Gr8 Chase” will feel more close to home with a special local broadcast agreement.
Monumental Sports Network, the Capitals’ exclusive local broadcast rights holder, announced comprehensive plans to still carry a local broadcast despite an increase in national games.
As the “Gr8 Chase” progressed, the NHL announced adjustments to their national broadcast schedule which included the addition of multiple Capitals contests. In an agreement with the NHL and the national broadcasters, Monumental will have its own coverage of those nationally televised games.
According to a release from Monumental, their local broadcast will air in full the following day after the national broadcasted games. Emmy Award-winning announcer Joe Beninati will be on the play-by-play call for each game.
If Ovechkin breaks the record during a nationally televised game, Monumental platforms will release the recorded video and audio of Beninati’s call.
“We are immensely grateful to the NHL for their collaboration in ensuring that Capitals fans will hear Alex Ovechkin’s historic moments called by Joe Beninati and our incredible Monumental Sports Network on-air talent,” President of Media & New Enterprises for Monumental Zach Leonsis said. “After 28 years in our broadcast booth, Joe’s voice has become synonymous with Capitals hockey and he deserves to call these once-in-a-lifetime goals.”
Beninati’s voice has been the backdrop for nearly each and every one of Ovechkin’s 886 goals to this point. Some of Ovechkin’s most iconic moments in his 20-year career in the NHL have Beninati’s voice played over top and it’s only fitting the record-breaking goal has it as well.
Of the Capitals 18 remaining games, four of them are set to be national broadcasts. April 6 visiting the New York Islanders (TNT, truTV, Max), April 10 hosting the Carolina Hurricanes (ESPN+, Hulu), April 12 traveling to the Columbus Blue Jackets (ABC), and April 15 back on Long Island against the Islanders (ESPN).
