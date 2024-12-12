Sabres Losing Streak Hits Eight
The Buffalo Sabres are struggling through the 2024-2025 season. Despite the organization attempting to snap their NHL-longest playoff drought, their season is quickly ending before the new year.
With the Sabres on the verge of their season slipping away, they took on their state rivals, the New York Rangers. Instead of getting back on the winning path, the team sunk even further into the depths of this current campaign. They made it close in the final period, but ultimately Buffalo lost their eighth straight game.
The Sabres started this losing streak by being shutout by the Minnesota Wild in a 1-0 loss. They were nearly shut out again by the Rangers in their eighth straight defeat. It took 55 minutes of regulation time and a phenomenal effort from defenseman Owen Power for the Sabres to beat Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin.
And what stands out is that they are losing games in a number of different ways. Look at the loss to the Wild, which can be described as a defensive game from start to finish. But they can also lose run-and-gun, back-and-forth affairs like they did in a 6-5 shootout loss to the Detroit Red Wings. It doesn't seem to matter if they manage to put more pucks on net or tighten up in the defensive end, they lose either way.
Which seems to encapsulate Buffalo Sabres hockey over the last 15 years. Optimism arrives and leaves in a hurry and the team ends up on the outside of the playoff picture by season's end. This year's Sabres team is likely just another iteration of that same troubling cycle.
What the Sabres are resting their hopes on currently is that the return of their captain can snap them out of their losing ways. Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin has missed the last five games due to back spasms. His absence has been a brutal blow to an already staggered Buffalo lineup, and they haven't managed to win without him skating 25 minutes a night.
The Sabres' next chance to end the skid won't provide any breaks either. Their next game is against the Metropolitan Division leading Washington Capitals, who appear to be one of the Eastern Conference favorites nearing the halfway point of the regular season. If the Sabres can manage to put together a full effort, however, it could end what has become a season-ending losing streak for the Sabres.
