Sabres Forward Will Not Return After Huge Hit
The Buffalo Sabres will have to finish their NHL Global Series Games against the New Jersey Devils down a key forward. After taking a huge hit from Devils defenseman Brendan Dillon in the opening period, the Sabres announced that J.J. Peterka will not return to the game.
About six minutes into the game, Peterka was skating through the neutral zone when Dillon threw a big open-ice hit. Dillon’s shoulder made contact with Peterka’s head, and the young Sabres’ forward needed help to get off the ice and down the runway to the locker room.
Peterka was down on the ice for a few moments following the hit.
Peterka’s teammate Alex Tuch isn’t known for his fighting, but he challenged Dillon in retaliation for the hit. Tuch and Dillon were both given fight minutes for fighting. Dillon was given an extra penalty for interference for his hit on Peterka.
Dillon is in his second game with the Devils after signing a three-year deal with New Jersey this past offseason. At 33 years old, Dillon is kicking off a three-year contract that earns him $4 million against the salary cap each season.
In 893 career games in the NHL, Dillon has become known for his big hits and gritty style of play from the blue line. He has 37 goals and 159 assists for 196 career points, but has racked up 858 penalty minutes over 13 years in the NHL.
Peterka is one of the young Sabres who is expected to help lead a youthful group to prominence. The Sabres need a big year from the whole roster, and Peterka was set for a breakout campaign.
In 162 career games with the Sabres, Peterka has put up 40 goals and 43 assists for 83 points. He recorded an assist on the Sabres’ only goal in the season opener against the Devils.
