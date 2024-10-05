Devils Czechia Native Misses Global Series Game for Child’s Birth
The New Jersey Devils are ready to drop the puck in the second NHL Global Series game against the Buffalo Sabres, but will be without a special player in the lineup, but for good reason. The Devils and Sabres are facing off in Prague, Czechia, the home country of Ondrej Palat.
The Devils announced that the Czechia native will be out of the lineup against the Sabres due to the birth of his second child. Palat played in the first game, recording 13:46 of ice time in the Devils 4-1 victory.
Palat was the center of attention for much of the Devils’ trip to Prague and was able to play in front of many friends and family members.
At 33 years old and a veteran of 12 NHL seasons, Palat is also a two-time Stanley Cup champion from his time with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Palat was a seventh-round pick (208th overall) of the Lightning in 2011, but he’s carved out a nice NHL career for himself.
In 748 career games, Palat has scored 162 goals and 315 assists for 477 total points. After the 2013-14 season, he was named to the NHL’s All-Rookie Team and finished second in Calder Trophy voting as the Rookie of the Year.
In 81 games played his rookie campaign, Palat scored 23 goals and 36 assists for 59 total points. He lost the Calder to Colorado Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon.
Without Palat in the lineup for the birth of his child, the Devils will ice Kurtis MacDermid to fill the roster spot. Paul Cotter will take Palat’s position on the third line, while MacDermid will filter onto the fourth line.
The Devils also have Czechia native Tomas Tatar in their lineup and skating on the first line.
