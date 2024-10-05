Junior Team Retiring Oilers' Connor McDavid's Number
Edmonton Oilers superstar forward Connor McDavid is already looked at as one of the greatest players of all time, and has the numbers to back it up. Before he took off as the best talent in the NHL, he was a standout in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Erie Otters.
McDavid played three years with the Otters as a junior player and was a key to their success. The Otters are honoring McDavid’s work in the OHL and have announced they will retire his No. 97.
As a member of the Otters, McDavid played 166 games over three seasons and scored an appropriate 97 goals and 188 assists for 285 points. His 285 points stand fourth in Otters’ franchise history.
McDavid’s big year came in his final year in the OHL, 2014-15. In just 47 games played, he picked up 44 goals and 76 assists for 120 total points. He helped lead the Otters to an OHL championship appearance. They lost to the Oshawa Generals in five games.
In 20 playoff games during that run, McDavid added another 21 goals and 28 assists for 49 points.
The Otters made the announcement 97 days ahead of time and will retire McDavid’s 97 on January 10, 2025. McDavid’s 97 will join Brad Boyes’ No. 16 and Vince Scott’s No. 18 as the only numbers retired by the Otters.
McDavid and the Oilers will be making an Eastern Conference road trip around the time of the number retirement ceremony. On January 9, the Oilers take on the Pittsburgh Penguins, just a couple hours down the road from Erie, PA.
Since being drafted first overall by the Oilers in 2015, McDavid has appeared in 645 career NHL games and is closing in on 1,000 career points. With 335 goals and 647 assists, his 982 points put him within striking distance of the 1,000 mark.
