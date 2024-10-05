Injuries Open Opportunities for Young Canadiens
The 2024-25 NHL season hasn’t even officially started yet and the Montreal Canadiens are already in hot water with injuries. In the same preseason game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Canadiens lost star forward Patrik Laine and young defenseman David Reinbacher to long-term injuries.
The Canadiens are lucky that Laine will only be out for a couple of months, but it’s still a significant amount of time lost thanks to a knee injury.
With multiple players going down before the start of the season, one would assume the Canadiens are going to start looking for roster moves to fill the holes left open by key names. As it turns out, the Habs will look in-house for fixes.
According to Responsible Gambler, young forwards like Joshua Roy and Oliver Kapanen will likely be given more chances at the Canadiens lineup.
Roy played 23 games with the Canadiens last year and recorded nine points (4G-5A), but he wasn’t a lock to make the team out of camp. He put up 32 points in 41 AHL games with the Laval Rocket in 2023-24, as well.
“The youngster already impressed a great deal this pre-season and has NHL experience,” rg.org writes. “Making him the clear candidate to replace Laine.”
Kapanen’s situation is a bit different as he must make the NHL roster or be sent back to the Swedish Hockey League. Kapanen is 21 years old and still has a contract with KalPa Kuopio of the SHL.
In three preseason games played with the Canadiens, Kapanen has put up a goals and two assists for three points. That’s likely good enough to crack the roster is the space is available.
“Given his continued strong performances during the preseason so far,” rg.org writes. “It seems that Kapanen will be on the roster to start the year.”
The Canadiens dodged a bullet with the Laine injury, but they will still have to wait quite some time for his return to the ice. Rather than make a move to fill the void, the organization might have confidence in what their in-house options can bring.
