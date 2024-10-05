Canucks Not Risking More Preseason Injuries
The Vancouver Canucks wrapped up their preseason slate but a key forward was a late scratch and absent from the contest. 28-year-old Conor Garland missed the final tune-up in against the Edmonton Oilers, but could have played.
Following the 4-1 win, Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet said Garland did hurt something earlier in the day, but the team didn’t want to risk anything worse.
“He tweaked something this morning,” Tocchet said. “He could have really played if we had to, but why? I didn’t want to chance it.”
The NHL has seen multiple star-level players suffer unnecessary injuries this preseason and the Canucks didn’t want to see Garland join that list. Especially right before the opening of the regular season, the Canucks played it as safe as possible with Garland.
Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty will be out multiple months after having knee surgery, the Montreal Canadiens will be without Patrik Laine for a few months, and the San Jose Sharks might have to start their year without the recent first-overall pick in Macklin Celebrini.
Injuries happen all the time in hockey, even in preseason, but this run from the NHL has been a bit more gruesome. Players and other team officials are already looking for ways to shorten the preseason and make active changes as soon as possible.
Garland is an important piece to the Canucks this season, coming off a 47-point campaign (20G-27A) in 2023-24. Ever since getting to Vancouver from the Arizona Coyotes, Garland has emerged as a consistent contributor on offense.
In 240 games with the Canucks, Garland has put up 56 goals and 89 assists for 145 total points.
The regular season is right around the corner for so many teams, including the Canucks. Some teams won’t have much choice but to enter the year missing key names, but the Canucks made sure to protect a big name when given the opportunity.
