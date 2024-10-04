Sabres, Devils Kick Off 2024-25 NHL Season
The long NHL offseason is just about over as the New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres kick off the 2024-25 campaign in Prague, Czechia. The Devils and Sabres will face off in back-to-back days as part of the NHL’s Global Series.
Heading into the 2024-25 season, the Devils and Sabres are both looking for improved seasons over their last run.
Injuries held the Devils back from reaching their full potential as they trek on as one of the most promising teams in the league. Led by their captain Nico Hischier, the Devils added helpful pieces throughout the lineup in hopes of finding that right rhythm.
Jacob Markstrom as their new starting goalie should bring an immediate boost to the back end as their high-flying offense looks to take games over. Jack Hughes is looking to take another step toward super stardom and Timo Meier hopes to bounce back into 2021-22 form.
The games in Prague will also be the official debut for Sheldon Keefe as Devils head coach. The Devils fired Lindy Ruff during the 2023-24 season, who is now back behind the bench of the Sabres.
The Sabres recently minted defenseman Rasmus Dahlin as their new captain and it could be a make-or-break year in Buffalo. They’ve slowly taken strides over the last few years with the playoffs being the next possible step.
With bolstered forward depth, a highly skilled defensive group, and emerging goaltending, the Sabres hope to surprise many around the league and emerge as a top team. Ruff returning behind the bench will also add an element of good vibes for the fan base to get behind.
The Devils will ice two Czech natives in their lineup against the Sabres. Forwards Tomas Tatar and Ondrej Palat will kick off the new season in their home country.
Before arriving in Czechia, the Sabres played an exhibition game in Germany against Red Bull Munchen in Munich. J.J. Peterka stole the show as a Munich native, even playing for Red Bull before jumping to the NHL.
This is the sixth time in NHL history that the regular season is kicking off outside of North America and third time in Czechia specifically.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!