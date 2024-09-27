Watch: Sabres' JJ Peterka Scores in Home Country Showdown
The Buffalo Sabres are a staple of this year’s NHL Global Series, not only starting their regular season in Czechia, but getting an exhibition match against EHC Red Bull Munchen in Munich, Germany. The sport of hockey is on the rise in Germany with a growing number of NHLers hailing from there, including Sabres forward J.J. Peterka.
A native of Munich, Peterka had a memorable night when the Sabres faced off against Red Bull. Peterka got to lead the Sabres onto the ice before warm-ups and was given a solo lap.
Early in the third period, more memories were made when Peterka scored to give the Sabres a 5-0 lead. Tage Thompson found Peterka wide open in the attacking zone and Peterka didn’t miss his chance.
Pretty much everyone in a Sabres sweater was smiling for the hometown kid as he celebrated his tally.
Peterka regularly represents Germany in international play and before being drafted by the Sabres in 2020, he played with Red Bull in the DEL.
In two season with Red Bull Munchen, Peterka scored 16 goals and 15 assists for 31 points in 72 games. Since making the jump to North America, Peterka has played in 161 games at the NHL level, scoring 40 goals and 42 assists for 82 total points.
The battle between the Sabres and Red Bull was the first game held at the brand new SAP Garden in Munich.
The Sabres ran away with the contest, winning 5-0, but that was to be expected from the exhibition matchup. They will stay in Europe for the next week as they prepare for the start of their 2024-25 regular season in Czechia.
