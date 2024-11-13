Sabres Re-Claim Goalie From Ducks
The Buffalo Sabres have started to gain momentum after stumbling out of the gate to the 2024-25 season. With a record of 7-8-1, the Sabres are entering a pretty laid back week with not a ton of games on the slate.
That doesn’t mean the Sabres are going to sit back and coast, however, as they re-claimed a depth goalie from the waiver wire. The Sabres have claimed James Reimer off waivers after being placed on the wire by the Anaheim Ducks.
Reimer signed with the Sabres as a free agent during the offseason, but was claimed by the Ducks before the start of the season. The Ducks were in injury trouble with a couple of key goalies, and needed the extra help.
As a member of the Ducks, Reimer played two games and did not record a win. Going 0-2-0 in Anaheim, Reimer leaves with a .864 save percentage and 4.50 goals against average.
The Sabres originally signed Reimer fill the depth goalie role behind Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Devon Levi. Luukkonen has flipped the script on the Sabres season as of late but might be out for a bit with an injury.
According to the Sabres, Luukkonen is out day-to-day with an injury. Bringing Reimer back to the fold could be insurance as a third string option, much like what the Ducks were forced to do.
The Ducks entered the season with starting netminder John Gibson on the shelf after an emergency Appendectomy.
Reimer is on a one-year deal that earns him $1 million against the salary cap.
