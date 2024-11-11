Sabres Goalie Named Third Star of Week
The Buffalo Sabres have been streaky to start the 2024-25 season, but they found a nice rhythm in the past week. Much of the Sabres recent success can be traced back to goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. The NHL even recognized the great work from Luukkonen and named him the third star of the week.
With three wins in three games played in the last week, Luukkonen has helped push the Sabres to a 7-7-1 record and just outside of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. It’s too early to discuss playoffs, but the Sabres are hoping to finish the regular season in postseason contention.
As part of his perfect week, Luukkonen made 83 total saves and held a 1.30 goals against average and .956 save percentage. The only goalie who may have had a better week was Winnipeg Jets netminder Connor Hellebuyck, who the NHL named their first star.
Luukkonen posted wins over strong offensive teams like the Ottawa Senators and New York Rangers, holding them each to just one goal. The Calgary Flames beat Luukkonen twice, but couldn’t beat him again in the shootout.
Through 11 games played this season, Luukkonen holds a 6-4-1 record with a .910 save percentage and 2.64 goals against average. The Sabres solidified him as their go-to goalie when they signed him to a hefty five-year contract extension.
Through the 2028-29 season, Luukkonen will make $4.75 million against the salary cap and likely serve as the Sabres starting goalie.
The Sabres have high expectations for this season and Luukkonen is doing his part as the goalie in keeping in the win column as much as possible. They're riding a three-game winning streak and a hot goalie into a busy week, starting with an afternoon matchup with the Montreal Canadiens.
On top of Luukkonen and Hellebuyck, the NHL also recognized Colorado Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon as their second star of the week.
