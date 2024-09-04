Flames Bring in Former Predators Defenseman
The Calgary Flames are looking to add some competition when their training camp opens by signing a veteran defenseman to a professional tryout contract. First reported by Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, the Flames will bring in 33-year-old Tyson Barrie on a PTO.
Barrie appeared in only 41 games with the Nashville Predators in 2023-24 but played 85 between the Preds and Edmonton Oilers in 2022-23. During his longer-than-usual season, Barrie scored 13 goals and assists for 55 total points, nearly a career-high.
2018-19 was Barrie’s best offensive season, and his final with the team that drafted him, the Colorado Avalanche. In 78 games played, he scored 14 goals and 45 assists for 59 total points.
In 809 career games played, Barrie has been a solid two-way defender with 109 goals and 396 assists for 505 total points.
Barrie made his way to the NHL in 2011-12 after being a third-round draft pick (64th overall) of the Avalanche in 2009.
The Flames are pretty well set on their blue line but may be looking for a veteran presence in the lineup. Barrie could easily slide in as a third pairing option and help bolster the depth in Calgary’s blue line.
If the Flames have hopes of getting back to the postseason, Barrie can be a useful piece in the most important games of the year. In 47 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, the talented puck mover has 19 career assists and 21 total points.
Brayden Pachal is currently lined up as the Flames’ third-line right side, but Barrie may bring an extra edge over the 25-year-old.
Barrie is the Flames' first PTO add ahead of their 2024 training camp. If he works hard enough to make the team, there will be plenty of salary cap space to utilize. The Flames currently have almost $20 million in free cap space to spend.
