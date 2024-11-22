Flames Rookie Earning Calder Trophy Consideration
The Calgary Flames are off to a much better start to the 2024-25 season than was expected, and a lot of their early success can be linked to a key face. Rookie goalie Dustin Wolf has stolen the starting role in Calgary and is carrying the team to success through the first quarter of the year.
Wolf has appeared in 11 games through the start of the 2024-25 season and holds an 8-2-1 record, helping keep the Flames near the top of the Pacific Division. Overall the Flames are 11-6-3 with 25 standings points, just one back of the division lead.
It’s Wolf’s play, however, that has been raising eyebrows in Calgary and analysts are starting to discuss the idea of him taking home some hardware at the end of the year. TSN analyst, and former NHL goalie Martin Biron, Wolf deserves to be in the Calder Trophy discussion as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year.
“Absolutely he should,” Biron said. “When you look at [Matvei] Michkov, [Macklin] Celebrini, and Lane Hutson… their teams are not doing great and they probably won’t factor into the playoffs. Dustin Wolf is the No. 1 goalie with the Calgary Flames, a team that now is in a playoff spot, and has been winning games because of Dustin Wolf.”
Michkov, Celebrini, and Hutson all entered the 2024-25 campaign as Calder favorites, but their teams (Philadelphia Flyers, San Jose Sharks, and Montreal Canadiens respectively) are all postseason longshots. Like mentioned before, Wolf is a big reason the Flames are exceeding expectations and could fight for a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
This season isn’t Wolf’s first kick at the NHL, but it’s still considered to be his rookie year thanks to only playing 18 games in the previous two years. In those earlier contests, it was clear that Wolf had skill, but needed to find the right rhythm.
In his first 18 games at the NHL level, he put up an 8-7-1 record with a .896 save percentage and 3.03 goals against average. With an 8-2-1 record, .926 save percentage, and 2.33 goals against average, it’s safe to say Wolf has figured out how the make it in the NHL.
“I would definitely put him at the top of my list right now,” Biron said. “Because of what he means to the Calgary Flames. Not just being a really good rookie, but being a part of the reason they are winning games.”
The Flames have a ton of season left, and are still looking to fully shape their roster, but they’ve got goaltending situated. Wolf is their backstop and there’s a good chance he will be for a long time to come.
