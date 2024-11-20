Young Flames Goalie Taking Over Starting Role
As the Calgary Flames bench emptied out after a shootout win, the team swarmed their goaltender to congratulate him. After defeating the New York Islanders, the Flames re-entered the top three in the Pacific Division after dropping to the middle of the pack over the last two weeks.
What was clear after the victory was that the Flames have their starting goalie and his name is Dustin Wolf. Entering the 2024-2025 season, the plan was for Wolf to split with veteran net minder Dan Vladar for starts and provide the 23-year-old puck stopper some competitive development.
But since the calendar flipped to November, Wolf has gone from a piece of the duo to breakout star. He's picked up four wins in his last five and has captured at least a point for his team in each of his last five starts. The hot run has brought him to a 6-2-1 record with a 2.53 goals against average and a save percentage of .921%.
It's enough to make the Flames truly consider the arrangement they have in net. While Vladar is a serviceable back-up and spot starter, the upside Wolf possesses could be too much to continue passing up.
Wolf has been the goalie in waiting for the past few seasons. The team drafted him in the seventh round of the 2019 NHL Draft, but his post-draft seasons in the Western Hockey League propelled him up the Flames' prospect depth chart.
After turning professional, Wolf garnered more excitement with his performance in the American Hockey League. During the 2021-2022 season, his first full season in the AHL, he went 33-9-5 with a staggering goals against average of 2.35 and a save percentage of .924%. It was enough to solidify his future as a netminder in the NHL.
Last year was a brief taste of NHL action for Wolf. He started 15 games for the Flames, going 7-7-1 and with a rather unimpressive GAA of 3.16 and save percentage of .893%.
But this year, Wolf appears to be a totally different goalie. He's a year older, stronger, and most importantly, more confident. It's enough to show the Calgary organization that he is deserving of the status as the sole starter.
