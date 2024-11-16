Flames Working to Address Specific Center Need
The Calgary Flames are having a much better start to the 2024-25 season than many anticipated with a 9-6-3 record and third in the Pacific Division. The Flames still have a negative goal differential, but they recognize the areas of their lineup that need help.
According to Responsible Gambler, the Flames are on the hunt for help at the center position. To be specific, they need a center with a right-handed shot.
In an interview with rg.org, Flames general manager Craig Conroy made it clear that was his preferred target on the trade market.
“When I talk to teams, I had talked about a right-shot center,” Conroy said. “A lot of teams are looking for a right-shot center. So it’s not easy.”
The Flames have skilled centers with Connor Zary, Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Justin Kirkland all at the NHL level, but they’re all left-shot. Blake Coleman and Kevin Rooney are listed as centers, but they too are left shots.
As you look down Calgary’s depth chart, you’ll notice a peculiar phenomenon. Every center under NHL contract in the Flames organization is a left-handed shot.
"You're always looking to fill the holes, or to make trades, find guys, something you don't have on your team,” Conroy said. “And maybe you don't have in your pipeline.”
On the surface, it doesn’t seem like much to be concerned about, but it can be a huge disadvantage when it comes to winning crucial faceoffs in certain areas of the ice. The Flames are enjoying a nice start to the year, but it’s not a guarantee this success continues.
Adding a key piece to fill that void could do wonders for the Flames and keep them in contention as the season progresses.
The trade mill has been moving as of late, and moves were kicked off with Lars Eller heading back to the Washington Capitals. RG states that Conroy would be willing to move on from a first-round pick for a right-shot center under the age of 30.
