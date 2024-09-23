Flames Expect Competition for Starting Goalie Role
Heading into the 2024-25 season, the Calgary Flames have a duo of NHL-level goalies, but there is yet to be a decision regarding who the starter will be. The Flames entered training camp with goalies Dustin Wolf and Dan Vladar as their goalies of note, and everyone is expecting healthy competition between the two.
Both Wolf and Vladar are fairly unproven as NHL starters, but that isn’t stopping Flames general manager Craig Conroy from letting those two duke it out at camp.
"I want to see where the goaltending goes," Conroy told NHL.com. “Talking to the guys, they all believe, 'this is an unbelievable opportunity for me and I'm going to grab the reins and run with it.' That's what I want, someone to do that.”
27-year-old netminder Devin Cooley is also in the heat of the competition, but is the least likely to start the year in the Flames’ lineup. The odds may be long, but they all believe they can lead the charge in Calgary.
“All three guys feel very comfortable they're going to be that person."
Head coach Ryan Huska is looking forward to the competition and knows that the best option for the team will emerge through the battles.
"It's up to one of them to really step up and grab that job,” Huska said. “I guess I'm excited to see who rises. I hope they all do. That'd be great for us.”
Having multiple capable netminders is a good problem to have, especially in the Flames case as they enter a new era without veteran Jacob Markstrom between the pipes.
Wolf enters the competition as one of the league’s top goalie prospects. In 18 career NHL games, he has an 8-7-1 record with a .896 save percentage and 3.03 goals against average. The 2024-25 season will be Wolf’s first crack at a full year in the NHL, and should help improve those numbers.
Vladar has the most NHL experience of anyone fighting for the Flames’ starting role with 75 games played. Originally a member of the Boston Bruins, the 27-year-old holds a 37-23-10 record and nearly identical numbers to Wolf (.893 sv%, 3.08 GAA).
Cooley has the least amount of experience, despite being the oldest of the bunch. In just six NHL games played (all with the San Jose Sharks in 2023-24), Cooley has a 2-3-1 record.
Goaltending is arguably the most important position in hockey and the Flames are looking forward to what should be a good competition for the starting role.
The only guarantee is that the Flames' will have a starting goalie whos first name starts with the letter D.
