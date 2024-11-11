Jets Goalie Named First Star of Week
The Winnipeg Jets are having the best start in the history of the NHL, winning 14 of their first 15 games. Their entire team has been fantastic, with their offense firing on all cylinders and their blue line playing stifling defense and moving the puck with speed.
But nothing about the Jets is as impressive as their goaltending is, and that is thanks to Vezina Trophy winner and superstar goalie Connor Hellebuyck. After another dazzling week in net, the NHL has named him the First Star of the Week for the week ending November 10. He was joined by Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon and Buffalo Sabres goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen as the league's Three Stars.
Over the last week, Hellebuyck played in three games for the Jets. He won all three contests and posted two shutouts and allowed just one goal while playing loaded offenses like the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars. He stopped nearly 99% of all shots he faced in those three games, making him the easy choice for this past week's first star, as the NHL Public Relations wrote.
"The 31-year-old Hellebuyck," they wrote. "The reigning Vezina Trophy winner, leads the League (minimum: 6 GP) with 11 victories, a 1.83 goals-against average, a .935 save percentage and three shutouts through his first 12 appearances of 2024-25. He is the ninth goaltender in NHL history to win 11 of his first 12 games of a season and the sixth to do so this century."
His week continued his elite start to the 2024-2025 campaign. So far, he's started 12 of the Jets' first 15 games and he's been a virtual guaranteed win each time he's between the pipes. He has an 11-1 record, combined with a GAA and save percentage that puts his award winning 2023-2024 to shame.
The Jets are on top of the NHL world through the early part of the season, and they wouldn't be able to do so without their all-star goalie. Hellebuyck is maintaining his dominance at the goaltending position, and he will likely see more appearances as the NHL's First Star of the Week.
