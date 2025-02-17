Canada Clinches Spot in 4 Nations Finals
After Canada and the United States combined for the most entertaining round-robin game of the 4 Nations Face-Off, the two teams are set for a rematch in the gold medal game. Canada put together their best performance of the tournament against Finland and earned a 5-3 win.
The stars came out to play for Canada in this must-win game. Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid kicked off the scoring for the second straight game. A giveaway from Finland and Dallas Stars forward Roope Hintz landed right on McDavid's stick, who kept possession long enough to give himself a wide-open look on goal. He buried his shot attempt to give Canada an early 1-0 lead.
Minutes later, Colorado Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon joined in on the scoring parade. Linemate Sam Reinhart made a smart pass at the offensive blue line to spring MacKinnon for a short breakaway opportunity. He walked in on Finland netminder Kevin Lankinen and rocketed a wrist shot past his blocker side, upping the Canadian lead to 2-0. Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point tacked on a goal with six minutes remaining in the first period to extend Canada's lead to 3-0 heading into the first intermission.
MacKinnon came up big for Canada again in the second period. Playing alongside Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, the two worked together for MacKinnon's second goal of the game. Crosby found MacKinnon in the slot for a beautiful, one-timed shot that beat Finland goalie, Juuse Saros. Crosby also recorded an empty-net goal in the final minutes of the third to extend the Canadian lead once again.
St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington started for Canada for the third straight game, and it was his best performance of the tournament. He carried a shutout through the first 53 minutes of game action before surrendering his first goal to the Fins. He then withstood a barrage of Finnish shots and a desperate comeback attempt to keep Canada in front. In a game where Canada needed their goalie to be one of their best players, Binnington came through.
With the win, Canada earned a rematch with the United States. The two teams battled in their round-robin contest, and those fireworks should crack off once again as they play for the gold medal.
