Cale Makar in for Team Canada
Team Canada suffered a crucial defeat at the hands of the United States in one of the most anticipated matches of the 4 Nations Face-Off. Part of the reason for Canada’s loss could be chalked up to the absence of their best defenseman, Cale Makar.
An illness sidelined Makar for the game against the United States, forcing Canada to add Thomas Harley to the roster and put him in the lineup. The United States clinched their spot in the 4 Nations Championship with their win over Canada, adding loads of pressure to the Canadians.
In a must-win game against Team Finland, Makar took part in warmups, skated in line rushes, and was confirmed to be back in the lineup. Makar will re-join his Colorado Avalanche teammate Devon Toews on Team Canada's top defensive unit.
Makar told reporters he was focused on getting healthy and gearing up for the remainder of the NHL season but would do everything he could to help Team Canada win at the 4 Nations Face-Off.
In the opening game of the tournament, Makar was held from the scoresheet, but played over 28 minutes of ice time in Canada’s overtime win over Sweden.
Team Canada is in a must-win situation against Finland. If the game is decided in regulation, the winner will go on to face the United States in the championship game. If it goes to overtime, the winner will await the outcome of the United States and Sweden matchup later tonight.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!