Team USA Makes Lineup Changes Against Sweden
Team USA has already clinched their spot in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game thanks to a pair of regulation wins. After defeating Team Finland and Team Canada in regulation, the United States can sit and wait to see who they will be taking on in the championship game.
Despite waiting to see who they will take on in the final, Team USA still has one round-robin game remaining. The United States has yet to face Team Sweden, but that contest is now meaningless for the Americans.
The United States are taking the meaningless game against Sweden as an opportunity to rest some of their key star players.
It was revealed that Team USA will turn to Jake Oettinger in goal over Connor Hellebuyck, Chris Kreider will draw in for the injured Matthew Tkachuk, and Jake Sanderson will make an appearance over Charlie McAvoy.
Hellebuyck has allowed just two goals through the first two games, making a combined 45 saves against Finland and Canada. Oettinger served as the second-string goalie to Hellebuyck while Jeremy Swayman stood third in line.
Tkachuk took himself out of the matchup against Team Canada dealing with a lower-body injury. Following the game, he said there were no concerns over the injury, but sitting him against Sweden is the safest option.
In the United States’ first game of the tournament against Team Finland, Tkachuk scored twice in the blowout victory. He opened the matchup against Canada with a fight off the opening faceoff.
Kreider is a native of Boston and is sure to go full speed when he hits the ice as the tournament transitions to the Massachusetts capital.
Sanderson was a last-minute replacement for Quinn Hughes who was forced to miss the tournament due to an injury. McAvoy earned a rest day after laying multiple huge hits against the Canadians in their massive 3-1 win.
It’ll be a different lineup when the United States takes the ice against Sweden, but it’s a smart move as they eye gold at this one-of-a-kind tournament.
