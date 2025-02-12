Panthers Focused on Key Area for Stanley Cup Run
The Florida Panthers have the chance to become the third team in the last 15 years to win back-to-back Stanley Cup champions. The defending Cup winners are at the top of their division at the 4 Nations Face-Off break and playing well with less than 30 games remaining in the regular season.
While the Panthers are playing better of late, the team knows they must focus on improving a critical area to make another run for the Stanley Cup. The team's defense was tops in the NHL last year en route to their championship, but this year they are a middle of the road defensive squad, ranking 13th in goals allowed per game.
According to star winger Matthew Tkachuk, the team knows they must improve their play away from the puck in order to make another long postseason run. In an interview with DJ Siddiqi for The Sports Daily, Tkachuk talked about how the team needs to improve at even strength defense.
"We just have to defend better as a five-man unit in front of our goalies,” he said. “To this point, compared to last year, we’ve given up more goals. Last year we were really stingy defensively the whole year, which gave us a lot of juice and confidence going into the playoffs."
If the Panthers can do that, they will be one of the most dangerous teams in the 2025 postseason. Tkachuk says that he and his teammates know that, and it's where they feel they play their best.
"We have to get back to winning games 2-1, 1-0,” he said. “That’s where we’re comfortable and that’s where we thrive the most, even though we have a lot of offense. We just have to get a little more comfortable in those types of games and not turn it into the high-scoring games where other teams thrive."
The Panthers are currently 34-20-3 through 57 games, giving them a three point lead over the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Atlantic Division. With 25 games remaining in the regular season, the team is attempting to get their defensive structure set so they can go on another deep run in the 2025 playoffs.
