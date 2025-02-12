Canada Enters 4 Nations Face-Off as Team to Beat
The puck is ready to drop on the 4 Nations Face-Off and Team Canada is, as expected, a favorite to take home gold at the NHL’s newest international tournament. Led by captain Sidney Crosby and a glutton of superstars, Canada is looking to add a new form of gold to their already stacked trophy case.
Captain Crosby confirmed he’s ready to play despite an upper-body injury, and he’s not even the biggest threat on Canada’s roster. One could argue Crosby is barely a top-five player right now representing Canada.
Outside of Crosby, Canada is boasting Connor McDavid and Mitch Marner on their top line, with Nathan MacKinnon on the second line alongside Crosby.
Key NHL stars like Seth Jarvis, Sam Reinhart, Mark Stone, and Brad Marchand all help round out a lethal forward group. The high-flying skill doesn’t stop on offense, however, as Team Canada’s defense is nothing to scoff at.
Cale Makar and Devon Toews are holding down the top pairing, following by pairings of Josh Morrissey/Colton Parayko, and Sea Theodore and Drew Doughty. Alex Pietrangelo may have dropped out of the tournament, but Canada had an ace up their sleeve with Doughty returning from an injury just in time.
Goaltending is where things get turbulent for Canada. Jordan Binnington was announced as the starting netminder for the first game against Team Sweden, with Adin Hill and Sam Montembeault serving as backups.
Washington Capitals star goalie Logan Thompson wasn’t even considered for a role on Team Canada, and he has just two regulation losses all season.
The goaltending may be an issue for the top international hockey squad, but in a short-form tournament, they shouldn’t have too many issues outscoring their problems. McDavid, Crosby, MacKinnon, Reinhart, and Makar make up the Canadian’s first power play unit.
A key piece of advice for opposing teams would be to not take penalties against Canada, but they won’t be afraid to throw Brad Marchand and Sam Bennett over the boards just to be a pest.
It might be low-hanging fruit to say Team Canada is the favorite at this new one-of-a-kind tournament, but the roster, expectations, and pedigree make it so they are the team to beat.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!