Jets RFA Optimistic About New Deal
With training camp just around the corner, only a few restricted free agents remain unsigned across the NHL. Of that group, Winnipeg Jets forward Cole Perfetti is one of the biggest names still waiting on a deal.
The No. 10 overall pick in 2020, Perfetti is coming off the best season of his young career as he scored 19 goals and 38 points in 71 games, yet he still remains without a contract for this season. However, the 22-year-old feels good about getting a deal done before the season begins.
“Our side is working on a deal with them," Perfetti said, per theScore. "We’re obviously positive something’s going to get done. Our groups are working hard together to figure something out. At this point, I want to be there.”
“I figured they wouldn’t ask me to come if (a contract wasn’t close). At the same time, you never know.”
Even during his career season, Perfetti found himself as a healthy scratch on quite a few occasions. It was especially evident in the playoffs, as he onnly appeared in the fifth and final game of the Jets' first-round series against the Colorado Avalanche.
With a new coach in Scott Arniel, replacing Rick Bowness after his retirement this offseason, Perfetti is looking forward to having essentially a clean slate.
"New coach and then coming into a new contract, I think it's (about) trying to take what I did last year, learn from all of it, and try to just take it as a positive," Perfetti said. "Obviously, there were some ups and downs. It's all part of the learning process, and I think every player has to go through that eventually. Now, hopefully that's over with, done with, and I'm able to learn from that."
According to PuckPedia, the Jets have around $5.78 million in remaining cap space. Perfetti is their only remaining RFA, so they should be able to sign him. Only time will tell for sure, though.
