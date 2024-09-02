Hurricanes, Avalanche Ideal Fits for Former First-Round Pick
Both the Carolina Hurricanes and Colorado Avalanche are firmly in the Stanley Cup contenders category. The Avalanche's core group from their 2022 championship run remains, and as long as Nathan MacKinnon is still destroying the NHL the Avalanche will remain in that conversation. The Hurricanes play one of the most impressive systems in the league under head coach Rod Brind'Amour, while their young core looks to take the next step.
Despite their impressive rosters, both the Hurricanes and Avalanche have come up short the last few seasons. To make matters worse, both franchises saw significant turnover and change this summer. The Canes just announced that veteran forward Jesper Fast underwent surgery and is expected to miss the entire season. Over in Colorado, the team has been waiting for captain Gabriel Landeskog to return from a knee injury that's sidelined him for nearly two years and still finding a replacement for troubled forward Valeri Nischuskin.
Both teams need some reinforcements, and there is an ideal candidate waiting for a contract. Forward Kailer Yamamoto, a former first-round selection of the Edmonton Oilers, played last season with the Seattle Kraken. It was a difficult campaign for him, playing 59 games and recording just eight goals and 16 points.
But Yamamoto is just 25 years old and has a history of producing in the NHL. He has three seasons of 10 goals or more, highlighted by a 20-goal season in 2021-2022. With the Kraken, he couldn't find a consistent role and his ice-time suffered. However, when he plays 16 minutes or more per game, he's shown that he can score enough to justify a middle-six role. Over 303 NHL games, he has 58 goals and 134 career points.
The Hurricanes and Avalanche are both under a cap crunch but in need of players with lineup versatility. Yamamoto is searching for a new organization and eager to show that he is an NHL player. He's worth a flyer, so don't be surprised if Kailer Yamamoto ends up in Canes or Avalanche sweater this season.
