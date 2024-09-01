First Look of Patrik Laine in Canadiens Jersey
The Montreal Canadiens put were part of one of the biggest trades of the offseason when they acquired sniper forward Patrik Laine from the Columbus Blue Jackets. Laine was coming out of the player assistance program and wanted a fresh start with a new team, and the Canadiens won the sweepstakes.
Almost two weeks have gone by since the trade, and Laine has officially arrived in Montreal. The Canadiens tweeted photos and video of their newest superstar entering his new locker room for the first time, while officially putting on one of the most iconic sweaters in the game.
Laine has worn the No. 29 since entering the league in 2016 with the Winnipeg Jets, but the Canadiens have that number retired in honor of the great Ken Dryden. With Dryden’s number out of commission in Montreal, Laine flipped the digits and will don No. 92.
While wearing a pair of bright green Nike Air Force One shows and floral pants, Laine threw the bleu, blanc, et rouge for the first time.
Photos were taken with and around the Habs logo and it can officially be said that Laine is a member of the Canadiens.
Early projections slate Laine to play on the Canadiens’ second line with Alex Newhook and Kirby Dach. The Canadiens have one of the brightest futures in the NHL with a solid group of future superstars, and Laine should be a great addition to quickly build a winner.
The Canadiens dealt defensive prospect, Jordan Harris, to the Blue Jackets in exchange for Laine and a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. Laine is the Canadiens’ highest-paid player on the active roster at $8.7 million annually for the next two seasons.
The only player on the Canadiens’ books taking a bigger paycheck is goalie Carey Price. The retired netminder will be on the Canadiens ledger for another two seasons.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!